Malaika Arora showed us how to chic up with a striped shirt dress & Gucci's Rs. 1.7 lakh tote: Yay or Nay?

Ever looked at a dress and felt the need to snatch it right away? Easy to guess that must have been a shirt dress because it has comfortably cool and chic spelled on it all over. It often makes it into the trendiest outfit list and the buzz is for real. Malaika Arora would be ready to agree with its not-so-basic potential. Her favourite which is now ours as well is the black and white striped shirt dress.

Mala has taken this cute number not just to dinner but there also a time when she made a statement by teaming this satin dress with chic red boots. We don’t call her the fashion CEO of B-town just like that. Look at how she gives the same outfit a cool spin every time she dons it and she makes it look anew. Call it an extraordinary talent and take the lesson that’s come your way. The 48-year-old was photographed on the way to a restaurant in Mumbai. She gave her attendance clad in a vertical striped dress that came with a high-low hemline and a front pocket that had horizontal stripes on it. It also bore the print of dragonflies and extremely cute sleeves which had fabric strings attached to the cuffs which were tied as bows by Miss Arora.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star wore black biker shorts beneath this dress and got that sporty vibes on with her white shoes. She further got the Gucci 100 small tote bag to make her OOTN look nowhere close to simple. The ivory jacquard tote bore colourful prints of crown and typography in sky blue. The Rs.1,70,818.01 worth handbag also entailed red leather handles. Malaika kept her glam simple with peach lipstick, enhanced eyelashes, and groomed eyebrows. She left her tresses untied and allowed them to look adorable with her hair being twisted and clipped at the sides.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

