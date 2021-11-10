Malaika Arora shows how to be the queen of parties in a black velvet dress and sports shoes: Yay or Nay?

Super cold days are a reminder of winter and as you warm up to layers of ensembles, we hope velvet fabric isn’t forgotten about. We’re totally referring to the one that pops up on your screens to make you wonder how chic an outfit can get. The plush feeling is for real and what better than a velvet dress you get the party started?

Not all fabrics look luxe and the need to go all glamorous seems like an essential thing to do this party season. Isn’t it? May your dancing shoes be ready but a dress that looks like a hero-piece deserves to go out on a spin with you. Malaika Arora was seen last night making a bombshell move in a black velvet dress. No matter what inspiration you seek from Malla, it’ll never fall out of being fashionable. She’s the hottie of every party, the mother-of-one has an enviable style that’ll get you kickstarted with all things fabulous. That’s her first name.

The 48-year-old added a sporty touch to her OOTN. Here’s how she worked up a storm with her ensemble. She picked out a black velvet knee-length dress that featured mutton sleeves and a sexy open-back detail placed in a circular pattern. It also came with a zipper and the bodycon number held her figure so fine leaving us head over heels for this outfit.

More elegance followed with studded and sparkly accessories like a necklace which was curated with a bow, bracelets, and bangles placed on the sleeve of her dress. Malaika kept her sporty mood alive with blue shoes and she also carried a small clutch. To make her outfit look extra right, she glammed up with dewy skin, flushed cheeks, nude lipstick, smokey eyes, neatly drawn eyeliner, and center-parted tresses open into waves.

