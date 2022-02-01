Malaika Arora shows how to slay an uber-cool athleisure look in a white co-ordinated set: Yay or Nay?

The world is so busy talking about dresses that are apt for date nights and looks like we're giving our cool athleisure wear a backseat. But, how can we deny the attention it deserves? We are almost certain that not all your dresses are cut for sleeping the night away or rather stepping out. We breathe a very ill at ease kind of air already and this very thought should prove that dresses aren't always to die for. What if we told you we have something that can make your day to the nightlife a comfortable one?

Last night we found an incessant wearer of exceptional clothes dressed in a spiffy coordinated set. We're ready to hit the gym, the coffee shop, and if fashion rules are to be successfully broken, we'd go shopping and tell our bae that we're in our most relaxing element. Malaika Arora, a hottie by the day and a sport-chic babe by night, wore a white chiffon combo that consisted of a cropped jacket with a hoodie and three-quarter sleeves. The 48-year-old matched this with high-waist joggers that bore large pockets and an elastic waistband same as the one you'll find attached to the hem of her jacket.

The Anarkali Disco Chali dance queen styled with her Gucci arm candy that's been strolling out with her since her birthday bash where the diva was clad in a Balenciaga purple striped shirt dress. Her Rs. Rs.1,70,818.01 ivory tote bag came with colourful prints and wasn't the only one to complement her OOTN. Her silver sports shoes didn't break the look. Her sleek hair was pulled back and clipped at the middle. As she masked up, we couldn't get a complete look at her makeup. Her eyebrows were done right!

