Malaika Arora shows what a chic day is made up of in a corset top and white printed pants; Yay or Nay?

Of the many outfits, we're cheerfully ready to move over and think of the more glammed-up ones, corsets don't stand a chance. Maybe forever and yes we feel no guilt as we put this statement out. The old is the cool again and if you're stuck with what to wear, here's a look at the ready. Don't you worry, good for us, Malaika Arora is ever in the bright fashion spirit, and in one fell swoop, here's how to style your OOTD that is all the cool you can think of.

Nowadays all we hear is chilla killa looks. Something that's easy to relax around or say lounge in with. If you're on the hunt for something that's as good as what your mind can picture, this can be your mood board for a day, and give it the N number of takes as you please. The mother-of-one rocked a casual look that had a flair for sporty aesthetic.

Mala wore a black sleeveless tank top with a corset detail which featured an asymmetric hem carved into a V-pattern. This deep-neck attire was teamed with white pants that had a flared fit and printed black detail on one side. This is more of a coffee-ready look and not more party-like. The pink baseball cap adds a fun spin to her getup, this is optional, although, a must-have accessory in summer. Take a look out and you'll see the sun hit your face pretty hard. Style it with sports shoes and get the ace code right.

The 48-year-old's nails were gorgeously manicured in gold. Malaika left her hair down and kept her skin subtly glammed with pink lipstick and well moisturised skin.

