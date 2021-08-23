Malaika Arora sizzles in a cheetah print outfit by Naeem Khan and shows the world how it’s done; Yay or Nay?

is the queen of rocking some of the most stunning dresses. Right from making a statement in risky silhouettes to showing the world how it’s done in classic bodycons, the actress has done it all. When we thought there wasn’t anything else that Malaika could rock, she took the internet by storm once again. The actress’s stylist, Maneka Harisinghani shared a picture of the diva dressed like a star and we’re in awe.

Flaunting her gorgeous curves, Malaika picked out a shimmering number by Naeem Khan. The bodycon gown bore cheetah print all over that ensures all eyes are on Arora. The gown further featured a halter neck silhouette with the hem cropping right at the floor. The gown in itself is a winner and with Malaika adding extra oomph to the look, it steals the show.

Keeping the outfit the centre of attention, Arora chose to keep her hairstyle simple with her brunette mane left down in a centre part. Flawless base, perfectly contoured cheekbones, filled-in brows and a nude lip. She then added extra definition on her eyes with shimmering eyeshadow and loads of mascara. Ditching her accessories, Malaika rounded off the look with a perfect pose and showed the world how it’s done.

What are your thoughts about her look? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

