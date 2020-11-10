Malaika Arora sizzles in an illusion detailed gown by Marchesa; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora stuns in a gorgeous gown by Marchesa and leaves the world gasping. Check it out

Malaika has always been the one to look her best no matter what the occasion. In the past few months, we've seen her style evolve and while she's made the most of her desi look, we will always be a fan of how she manages to pull off risky dresses like a pro. Today, she's back at it again as she yet again brings glamour to the table in a gorgeous dress by Marchesa.

For the taping of her reality show, India's Best Dancer, the actress chose a tulle gown in a purple hue. The dress clung to her body like a glove while the skin coloured mesh created an illusion around her neck and waist. This illusion was then decorated with leafy patterns and pleated purple tulle that was strategically placed to cover her curves. The dress then flared out and gracefully brushed the floors while a thigh-high slit gave us a peek at her long toned legs.

She then styled the look with side-parted cascading curls that gave off a vintage vibe. For her glam, she kept things neutral with a flawless base, contoured cheeks, a bit of definition around the eyes and a nude lip. Lastly, she completed the look with silver strappy heels that added height to her tall frame.

To be honest, we love it when experiments with her looks and this time around we think she could have done a lot better!

