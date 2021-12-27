Malaika Arora is a spiffy queen in Gucci's emerald green GG velvet shirt and shorts: Yay or Nay?

We're not sure what plans winter has in store for us but fashion-wise, velvet is definitely the one that belongs to the list. Celebrities are embracing this warm fabric in myriad chic ways and finding joy in elevating our style with this is something that's led us into a frenzy mode. Think you've had a touch of wearing only red way too much and nothing beyond this season? We hope, you tried it in velvet as well. If you haven't, here's a look at something as versatile, fabulous, and a killer of an outfit there exists.

It's almost every day that Malaika Arora shows us what fashion is and how it's done. In this case, you'll never get a chance to fall out of love with everything glamour and you'll definitely manage to stay on-trend. The 48-year-old does not do the banal style and that's why we call her an icon. If shirts have gone beyond your 9-6 desk job, you're on the right track. Shirts are so good, you just can't keep them as your OOTD. For a party last night, Mala sported an emerald green GG velvet shirt from Gucci. This had a point collar, pockets, and buttons same as most shirts do. It looks super relaxed but could anybody think of making this party-appropriate? Well, another striking move, hats off to the Hello Hello dancer.

Mala left this unbuttoned and took the hotshot with a black bralette to keep the glam a little too loud. She went for a coordinated look as she clubbed the Rs 1,48,413.87 outfit with velvet shorts that bore almost the same details as her shirt minus the elastic waistband. The Rs 97,445.66 shorts looked tip-top as well and her accessories were undeniably enchanting. Case in point? A sling green shoulder bag from Judith Leiber, an emerald necklace, and Jimmy Choo's liberty ankle-strap heels . Her middle-parted tresses painted cheeks, and pout was too pretty.