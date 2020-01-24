Malaika Arora steals the show in a gorgeous gown by Kalmanovich; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora makes a stunning statement in a gorgeous black gown by Kalmanovich. Check it out

has been creating quite a lot of buzz lately and there’s absolutely no denying that! While the actress has been making headlines with her gym looks and personal life, her fashionable looks are just another addition to the list. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has literally managed to slay it all - from airport looks to red carpet ensembles and even sarees.

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress made a stunning statement in a black ensemble by Kalmanovich. The 46-year-old yoga enthusiast opted to keep it simple in a plain black gown that featured a one-shouldered silhouette with full sleeves. The sleeves bore puffy shoulders that added a statement. Arora later cinched the waist with a black leather buckle belt that accentuated her curves. The dress then transcended into a straight cut that gracefully brushed the floors.

Adding to her look, she accessorised it with a long geometric earring that literally reached her shoulders. For her glam, the diva chose to look her absolute best with soft smokey eyes, classic winged eyeliner, loads of mascara, flawless base and a neutral lip. She then let her outfit and accesories do all the talking and pulled back her straight hair in a sleek ponytail. Lastly, she completed the look with a white clutch that served as a contrasting element.

What are your thoughts about her look? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Don’t forget to follow us on @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More