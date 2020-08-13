  1. Home
Malaika Arora steps out in an all black casual outfit: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora makes a casual statement in an all-black outfit as she steps out for her salon appointment. Check it out
The COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone locked in their houses. Pyjamas have become everyone's best friend while the kitchen has become a place to experiment. The same is the case with Bollywood celebrities who have made the fact that staying at home and indulging has easily replaced their usual #OOTD snaps and while them and us both enjoyed this time off, things are slowly starting to get back to normal of course, not without a mask though.

Today, after quite a lot of days we spotted Malaika Arora out and about in the city. She did not miss the paparazzi's lenses as she stepped out in an all-black casual outfit. For her salon appointment, she stepped out in a casual avatar making us want to play dress-up all over again. She stepped out wearing an oversized full sleeve tee that cropped right around her midriff. She styled it with a pair of matching cargo pants that bundled up around her ankles. Adding a sporty touch to the look was a pair of chunky sneakers that stole the show. 

Ms Arora then accessorised her casual attire with a white crossbody bag that matched the graphic tee. Considering that we're still dealing with the effects of the pandemic, the actress styled her outfit with a black and white checkered mask that perfectly matched her attire. 

We really have missed celebrity spottings and Malaika's salon run covers up for it! Don't you think?

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

