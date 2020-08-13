Malaika Arora steps out in an all black casual outfit: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora makes a casual statement in an all-black outfit as she steps out for her salon appointment. Check it out

The COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone locked in their houses. Pyjamas have become everyone's best friend while the kitchen has become a place to experiment. The same is the case with Bollywood celebrities who have made the fact that staying at home and indulging has easily replaced their usual #OOTD snaps and while them and us both enjoyed this time off, things are slowly starting to get back to normal of course, not without a mask though.

Today, after quite a lot of days we spotted out and about in the city. She did not miss the paparazzi's lenses as she stepped out in an all-black casual outfit. For her salon appointment, she stepped out in a casual avatar making us want to play dress-up all over again. She stepped out wearing an oversized full sleeve tee that cropped right around her midriff. She styled it with a pair of matching cargo pants that bundled up around her ankles. Adding a sporty touch to the look was a pair of chunky sneakers that stole the show.

Ms Arora then accessorised her casual attire with a white crossbody bag that matched the graphic tee. Considering that we're still dealing with the effects of the pandemic, the actress styled her outfit with a black and white checkered mask that perfectly matched her attire.

We really have missed celebrity spottings and Malaika's salon run covers up for it! Don't you think?

Credits :viral bhayani

