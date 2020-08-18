Malaika Arora steps out of her style boundaries and opts for a desi silk saree: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora goes all out with her traditional avatar as she dons a gorgeous silk saree with traditional jewellery. Check it out

The festive season has begun and this is one of the best times of the year. Not only you get to go out and meet the family and feast, but you also get to play dress up and click hundreds of photos. While dressing up can surely be fun, what's more, important is that you enjoy what you're wearing and sometimes step out of your comfort zone. Just last week we were here talking about how went all out with her desi lehenga and stepped out of her usual style boundaries. Today, she's back at it with yet another look and this time around, we have our jaws dropped!

The Munni Badnaam actress truly stepped out of her comfort zone and opted for a silk drape. While she usually prefers quite a lot of modern silhouettes, this time around things worked out a little differently. The silk saree in red was draped over a half sleeves matching blouse. What stole the show was how she accessorised the look with silver temple jewellery and donned a Maharashtrian avatar. The layers of silver necklaces with matching studded earrings stole the show. Adding to it, she wore a nose ring that added extra oomph to the look. Sleek hair, flawless makeup and a traditional bindi complemented her OTT desi avatar and we are fans!

We wish Malaika does step out of her style boundaries much often and make a statement just like the one she did today.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below..

Credits :viral bhayani

