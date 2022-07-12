Malaika Arora in a striped pantsuit shows how to bring a cool ease into your travel look; Yay or Nay?

It's always a classy day when we pick a pantsuit. The nip in the air around constantly calls to mind to be blanketed in something warm and what could be worth it to embrace and leave ourselves enticed? Looks like the cool fashion set of Bollywood loves a pantsuit that looks fitting for any occasion. If you were to read Malaika Arora's fashion book closely, you'd know she can't keep pantsuits away be it in their glittery, pastel, or striped beauty. Take a look at this freshly served look.

Pictured at the airport this morning, the mother-of-one showed us how to slip into a comfy and insanely chic coordinated set. We're here to give you a map of how to bring on the good old stripes back again and make it your next monsoon travel fit. The 48-year-old rocked a printed pantsuit combo in shades of navy blue and ivory stripes. Her blazer and high-waisted trousers were paired with a crop top to keep the oomph strong and now that's how you push the limits of fashion. Summer is back again or is it a signature Mala move to never keep her look dull? To stay as edgy as possible, she styled her look with black oversized sunnies and white sports shoes. You can also pick a matching crossbody bag to go with this look.

Unfussy travels are always welcome, so how about you tie your hair into a low ponytail or a bun? Keep those flyaways intact and your makeup part dewy, part matte. Wear your lipstick and do your eyebrows, get going already!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.