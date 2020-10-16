Malaika Arora stuns as she turns into a golden girl in a Monisha Jaising gow; Yay or Nay?

Maliaka Arora opts for a gold gown for the taping of a reality show and ensures all eyes are on her! Check it out

has always showed off to be her splendid self when it comes to dressing up. The actress surely knows her way around some of the most stunning gowns and red carpet ensembles. While she has slowly shifted her style horizons lately, we love the fact that she comes back to doing what she does best! In a few pictures shared by her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, the actress looks no less of a golden girl!

For the taping of a TV reality show, Beat Dancer, the actress chose for an embellished gold creation by Monisha Jaising. Just like always, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress showed off her toned hourglass figure in the gold gown. The tulle wonder featured embroideries all over her torso and later scattered away. The body-hugging gown further bore straps right above her bust that held the dress together with the support of her neck and shoulders.

The beige gown then flared out with a thigh-high slit giving us a peek at her toned legs! Arora then let her hair down in brushed waves and pulled it over her shoulders. She then kept her glam to a minimum with neutral tones while also letting her dress do all the talking.

The gold gown is a red carpet and evening staple by many celebrities but Malaika still manages to bring that extra bit of oomph to the look! We are absolute fans! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

