Malaika Arora swoons us in a contemporary checkered black midi dress by Toni Maticevksi; Yay or Nay?

’s fashion is about everything classy and sassy, though you might mostly spot her in sporty and casual looks. The yoga enthusiast proves that with a healthy lifestyle you can mould up a stunning figure perfect to flaunt any style. From shirt dresses, floor-sweeping sensuous gowns to bodycon dresses, Malaika has her unique aura that makes her style stand out from the rest. The diva’s recent photoshoot saw her in a stunning midi dress by Toni Maticevksi that’s worth around Rs 72,000. The classy look was given an edgy sophistication with the contemporary design elements that it bore. The 47-years-old actress got our jaw-dropped in awe donning her bombshell avatar.

The midi dress featured an A-line form-fitted black skirt and a checkered uniquely sculptural bodice. The one-shouldered number bore a dramatic ruffled neckline and one full-length sleeve that ended with a ruffle all cut in a micro pleat check. The tucked waist panel in bold black accented her curves. The dress was indeed an incredible creation by Toni Maticevksi who fused formal functionality with sensuous elegance that Malaika pulled off like a true diva.

She left her centre-parted hair open in soft curls and opted for a bronzer dewy makeup with nude glossy lips, contoured cheekbones, kohl-rimmed eyes and brown smudged eyeshadow. She painted her nails bright white and complimented her black dress with transparent heels that bore designs in black on the toe-tip. She paired the contemporary look with minimal accessories and rounded off her look in glam style. Her modern office-ready number is also a winning choice for dinner dates and party nights as the offbeat inclusion of ruffle details elevates its glam quotient even in the modest form. What do you think of her chic style; Yay or Nay?

