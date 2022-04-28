Malaika Arora takes the high-shine mode in a black sports bra & Gucci silver track pants; Yay or Nay?

The formula of the now is that there's no such thing as too much comfort. That's how summer should ideally be lived. Our current style oyster knows as far as glitz and glam are concerned, it's going nowhere but out and about with us. We've undoubtedly manifested a hot-girl series of looks for the season and there's nothing that can certainly get in our way this time. Guess who's reference has made us big fans of athleisure wear? Now that's the kind of fashun to behold!

Why not make everything shiny? Malaika Arora stepped out in a luxe state of mind and gave us a cool glimpse of the pants of the moment. The mother-of-one chose to keep it sporty as she opted for a black sports bra which also put out a bare midriff look, thanks to how cropped it looks. This sleeveless number was combined with high-waisted track pants from Gucci.

This laminated very shimmery jersey ensemble bore the brand's signature logo printed on it in black, with contrast stripe details in triple hues such as black, white, and yellow. It also entailed ribbed bands attached to the hem. She accessorised her OOTN with sports shoes and a Christian Dior jacquard vertical pouch that entailed the brand's Oblique motif all over it. The 48-year-old also styled herself with a blue baseball cap, her hair left down and makeup just so minimal.

Tell us her pants look familiar? The Hello Hello dancer wore the same with a Balmain close-neck, full-sleeved, and cropped top last in 2020. Here, now this is the sort of investment that defines versatility at its best.





