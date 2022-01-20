Malaika Arora takes the hot route in Rocky Star's corset top, feather skirt and blazer: Yay or Nay?

It's not every day that we get to the party. Our schedule can be so packed on certain days, we can't really picture what the next minute can look like. But, you know there's always a weekend we all look forward to and what better than a virtual party to catch up with besties? A party outfit in its truest avatar should be the one to get some drama on board. No clue what we're talking about?

We'll show you how to breathe life into your party closet to help pack a major glam punch. Even if you don't read between the lines, you know 2022's party mood is all about bringing bolder statement-making ensembles forward. Let your hemlines go shorter and play hotter just like Malaika Arora showed us how to nail our next glam night look. The Fashion Khatam Mujhpe dancer was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in Rocky Star's creation that showed us how to keep trends going strong from corsets to feathered outfits.

Parties will now look extra brighter when you don a tiered faux feather skirt in shades of white and black that also comes with a satin waistband. Keep the oomph oozing all-out, combine this mini number with a handcrafted corset-style strappy bodysuit that featured embroidery done pretty with black beads. These were layered with a black tuxedo blazer and pointed-toe pumps. Her jewellery too was gorgeous from rings to Isharya's dia north star necklace and Zillionaire's chain with a sparkly cross pendant.

Mala's hair was styled into textured soft curls and her skin stayed enviably glossy, eyes lit with eyeshadow, and eyebrows filled in on point.

