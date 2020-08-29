  1. Home
  2. fashion

Malaika Arora takes us back to the 80s in a sequinned fringe number by Yousef Aljasmi: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora is back at it again and this time around she takes us back to the era of party outfits and fringe! Check it out
17234 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora takes us back to the 80s in a sequinned fringe number by Yousef Aljasmi: Yay or Nay?Malaika Arora takes us back to the 80s in a sequinned fringe number by Yousef Aljasmi: Yay or Nay?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After the pandemic hit us hard, things are finally getting back to normal. We know the process is slowly but better late than never right? Over the past few months, the industry that has taken the most hit is fashion. As far as we are concerned, celeb spottings and playing dress-up on the red carpet completely stopped making us long for normalcy. Now that things are moving back to normal slowly, we are glad that celebrities are taking this enthusiastically and making the most of their days out. 

Today we have Malaika Arora who judges a reality TV show and boy does she outdo herself every time! This time around she channelled major 80s vibes in a sequinned fringe number by Yousef Aljasmi. The actress gave full justice to her curvy frame and opted for a halter neck silhouette. The dress featured ombre silver and black sequinned fringe detail all over while a side thigh-high slit showed off her toned legs. 

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress then styled the look with a sleek ponytail while a long pair of silver danglers screamt for attention. With a flawless glam backed with soft smokey eyes, the look was definitely a winner and took us back to older party days. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif: Who do you think looks the best in the silver gown?

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When Anushka Sharma rocked bangs back in 2013 and showed the world how it is done

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement