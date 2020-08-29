Malaika Arora takes us back to the 80s in a sequinned fringe number by Yousef Aljasmi: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora is back at it again and this time around she takes us back to the era of party outfits and fringe! Check it out

After the pandemic hit us hard, things are finally getting back to normal. We know the process is slowly but better late than never right? Over the past few months, the industry that has taken the most hit is fashion. As far as we are concerned, celeb spottings and playing dress-up on the red carpet completely stopped making us long for normalcy. Now that things are moving back to normal slowly, we are glad that celebrities are taking this enthusiastically and making the most of their days out.

Today we have who judges a reality TV show and boy does she outdo herself every time! This time around she channelled major 80s vibes in a sequinned fringe number by Yousef Aljasmi. The actress gave full justice to her curvy frame and opted for a halter neck silhouette. The dress featured ombre silver and black sequinned fringe detail all over while a side thigh-high slit showed off her toned legs.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress then styled the look with a sleek ponytail while a long pair of silver danglers screamt for attention. With a flawless glam backed with soft smokey eyes, the look was definitely a winner and took us back to older party days.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif: Who do you think looks the best in the silver gown?

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When Anushka Sharma rocked bangs back in 2013 and showed the world how it is done

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×