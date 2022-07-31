Malaika Arora in a tank top and bell bottom jeans tapped into an edgy fashion star travel getup; Yay or Nay?

It's flatter your eyes kinda day. As a general rule of thumb (fashion-wise), there's no escapism from comfort and glamour. These are the two 'It' terms most of us dig come what the season has in store. Does your monsoon style feel monotonous or do you have your finger on the pulse as to what could define a cool statement? Malaika Arora is saying do the fashion life with tank tops. Well, at least her recent airport look suggests so.

Mala definitely has a packed-travel schedule. Shoots after shoots, monotone looks of her in dresses just set our feeds on fire. Such was the oomph witnessed and we're still not over her latest muse getup for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the FDCI India Couture Week.

In between these high-glam looks came an outfit inspiration that cannot be missed. She's a tank top and jeans kind of a girl, now that's casual chic and this look is something we can look up to for days. Denim is something we're united with unconsciously as well. It's the staple that makes our every day so effortless to put looks together. Seen here is a grey tight-fitted sleeveless tank top with a deep neckline. This was combined with black bell-bottom jeans which entailed contrast stitch detailing. Love the fit, don't you?

Make this reference your favourite forever with accessories that scream an on-fleek charm. The 48-year-old's OOTD included black sunnies, pointed-toe pumps and a Fendi printed tote bag. She left her hair down with a middle part and swore by minimal makeup.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

