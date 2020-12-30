Malaika Arora to Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon: Here’s a low down of all the stylish OOTDs you missed

Celebrities are making the most of their OOTDs these days and here are all the looks you missed. Check it out

The last few days have been quite eventful as celebrities are making the most of their fashionable looks. With the year being a boring one when it comes to down fashion, the holiday season showed us that there's still hope. The actresses are making the most of the year-end festivities with some of the most stunning looks. While we saw celebrities look their best on Christmas, they are surely making the most of the last few days of the year by looking their trendy best selves. In case you missed out on the looks, here's a low down:

Malaika is on a vacation and you only expect the best out of the gorgeous diva! The actress is vacationing with and her sister Amrita Arora is making the most of her time off in bikinis and resort wear. Yesterday, she shared a series of pictures where she looks her stylish self in a printed monokini fastened by a belt that cinched her waist.

She then changed into a neon co-ord set that featured a knotted top that showed enough of her midriff and styled it with a pair of matching shorts.

Tara Sutaria

We spotted Tara Sutaria and boyfriend, Aadat Jain out for a dinner party at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house last night. Tej actress looked her stylish best in a pair of high-waisted jeans paired with a strapless black blouse. Polka-dotted high heels and a Chanel bag added extra oomph to the look while she hurried her way into the building.

Janhvi Kapoor

While the winters in Mumbai are close to nothing, easy, breezy outfits are always in trend. Janhvi Kapoor dressed right for her day out as she chose for a printed dress. The floral dress in blue perfectly hug her body and cinched her waist further flaring out in an airy silhouette. She styled the look with a pair of white kolhapuris and an Off White bag.

Kriti Sanon

The Lukka Chuppi actress definitely knows her way around a casual outfit and we're quite a fan. The actress chose a pair of baggy denim as she stepped out for dinner. She balanced out the bagginess with a one-shoulder top that clung to her body like a glove. She then added extra oomph to the look with a pair of black sock boots while a matching black mask covered her face.

Kiara Advani

The actress stepped into the city alongside and looked her stylish best in a monochromatic ensemble. She chose a beige co-ord set and styled it with a pair of brown sneakers. Adding to her look, she chose a silver tote bag by Givenchy while letting her hair down in soft waves.

Who do you think was the best dressed in this list? Let us know in the comments section below.

