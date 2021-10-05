Malaika Arora in Toni Maticevski’s metallic silver dress showed us how to shine like a star; Yay or Nay?

If you've put down your glitzy dresses for the longest time, now in favour of a few favourite outfits, get ready to drop by at parties as you turn up the glam again, but in dresses. When you pick out a fit that's sure to grab attention, styling yourself won't give you a feeling that you're on a battlefield. Malaika's latest dress is simply perfect!

Mala’s outfit preferences are very bold, mostly not-seen before, and are free of fuss. With an occasional hint of good drama, her style is impossible to be overlooked. Whether she’s giving a lesson on how to pull off an off-duty look in holographic pants or an airport look in a blazer, the starlet knows how to stop every other show and be in the spotlight in a second. Here’s another dress that proved to us there’s never a wrong time to party in the hottest outfit there will ever be. Maneka Harisinghani styled Malaika for a reality show in a Toni Maticevski hallmark one-shoulder dress that is so full of standout features. Designed with a blend of stretch-silk and cotton fabric, the metallic silver number hugged her figure super tight yet so mesmerizingly.

The volume of the midi-length dress was upped with the plunging neckline and peplum-style bodice that also bore draped detailing beneath the ruffle-like feature that was attached to the bust. Attached to this was her skirt that entailed side pockets and a front slit that was placed right at the center that looked like a party and made for a jaw-dropping case. Equally noteworthy was the neckband made with the same fabric which added a modern-day glam. If you’re not into a heavily accessorised look, you’ll love the hand accessories that matched her outfit and metallic pumps. brown pout, eyebrows groomed, silver eyeliner that glistened like the starlet, and cheeks brushed pretty in pink, put her makeup together and so did her beach waves that were flawlessly held up with a knot.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved sartorial excellence begins with a saree