Malaika Arora turns up the heat in a futuristic pink Malak El Ezzawy outfit: Yay or Nay?

Futuristic fashion seems to be on her mind these days. A pristine white holographic gown and now a hot pink dress with metallic glaze, Malaika Arora is leaving us speechless. Check it out!

Our beloved Bollywood celebs always seem to be on top of their game when it comes to fashion. The 46-year-old actress, is no different. Whichever trend you throw her way she manages to make a stunning outfit out of it. Be it a gym look or a futuristic take on fashion, she always aces her style game. Predictability is not her strongest suit, the diva always manages to bowl us over with her stunning outfits. And yet again she leaves us speechless with a stunning new look!

Malaika Arora opted for a pink dress with a glowy metallic glaze by Malak El Ezzawy. After the Paris Fashion Week, there is no denying that shoulder pads are coming in hot. And Malaika isn’t the one to shy away! The pink metallic dress had a plunging neckline and statement shoulder pads. The sleeves of the dress also featured a little puff and a zipper detailing at the front. The gathers at the zipper created the wavy texture which enhanced the metallic glaze. She topped off the look with a pair of silver metallic stilettos. For her glam look, she perfectly contoured her angular face and wore ample highlighter on her cheekbones. Filling in her brows and outdoing herself with the eye makeup she completed her look with a soft, sleek hairdo. The diva also opted for fine cut diamond rings by Ayana Silver Jewellery.

This look was definitely a yay for us. We loved her take on futuristic fashion. What do you think about Malaika Arora’s futuristic look? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More