Malaika Arora turns up the heat in a mini number by Toni Maticevski; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora makes a stunning statement in a black mini dress by Toni Maticevski. Check it out

who has been in the industry for quite a few years now surely knows her way around some of the most stunning dresses. You can definitely describe her style as experimentative and bold as the actress is always trying to bring something new to the table. Lately, she’s has been seen going all out with desi outfits, she back at her stunning mini numbers and showing the world how its done.

The actress who played dress up for the tapping of a reality television show, India’s Best Dancer definitely looked like a diva in black. She raised the temperature in the mini number by Toni Maticevski. Her dress bore a leather top with full-sleeves and rucked, crushed details around the bust. Instead of it being leather, the high-neck bodice fit her like a glove with a corset-like panel cinching her waist. It then descended into a skirt with a black wrap detail around a white straight-cut skirt.

Arora styled the outfit with a pair of black pointy pumps that added that extra bit of oomph and height to the look. Adding to it, she let her flowy mane down in soft curls that flirted with the wind. For her glam, she kept things neutral with a bit of a definition around the eyes and a flawless base to go with it.

While we loved the hair and makeup, compared to Malaika’s previous looks, this one seemed rather underwhelming. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

