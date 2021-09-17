Malaika Arora turns up her street style glam with a tank top and holographic pants; Yay or Nay?

Is there a single place you can't wear jeans too? It's so cool and knows how and when to up the style game with an edge. Just look at the many options you get to pick up and go around looking like the most modish girl out there. Here's another we'd love to wax poetic about and you'll tag along too once you take a look at it.

Letting go of all awe over jeans was who was spotted last evening in an uber-chic nude tank top that bore a graphic of Game of thrones which she teamed with holographic torn jeans. If you just like Mala love all things classy with an unconventional element, you should cop this look. You can go shopping, for a salon visit, coffee date or an informal meeting you can think of. Remember to tuck in the tee just like the diva, and give it a touch of luxury with a black bet from Gucci that had studded details. The finishing touches weren’t any less simple rather note-worthy with a black and white Fendi tote bag and kicks that gelled well.

Her outfit was the epitome of relaxed yet strikingly promising to make for a top-notch look. Wear your mask on and your favourite watch just like Malaika before you head out!

What are your views about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

