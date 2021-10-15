Malaika Arora in Undress' vegan leather dress shows how to be sartorially savvy with a purpose; Yay or Nay?

We live in a world today where it isn't even a tad bit difficult to understand the greater good we'd all contribute by opting to go vegan. A little tweak in your lifestyle takes just like how much the earth benefits from cutting down on plastic usage. The world of fast fashion is high on trends but the sustainable and vegan path is wiser.

The perfect selfies aren’t made with outfits that can be made with anything. With the surge in upcycling, the world is hopefully going to get better. As the 10-day festival comes to an end, you may want to slip into a sensuous-looking western dress to step out of the desi mode that’s not only chic but caring enough to love the planet and animals. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani often decks up Malaika Arora's exceptionally gorgeous ensembles and this time she chose something that compelled us a little more than we’d usually be. She picked out a pastel blue Calista dress from Undress. This plunging neckline and sleeveless outfit glued to her body making for a voluptuous statement. The front thigh-high looked best and it is a must-snag for someone who is on a hunt for something made with vegan leather that has the bonus of sustainability.

Since you met your new favourite dress, how about get your accessory game as easy and A1 as it can get? With gold fingerings and layered neck chains with coin pendants, these looked compliment-worthy and so did those ankle-strap heels. Mehak Oberoi got the bubble braid beautifully right. It’s been trending for a long time now from Gigi Hadid to Priyanka Chopra, our obsession is only growing fonder for this hairdo. Mala’s makeup had the tinge of pretty blue accompanied by black eyeliner, groomed eyebrows, and a brown pout.

