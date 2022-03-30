Malaika Arora warmed up her airport look with Gucci x Balenciaga: Yay or Nay?

Saying bye to our sad thoughts wherein we assumed that airport fashion was going to become a thing of the past just feels so good. Some of us are jet-setting in full swing and what's as refreshing as a great travel escape after all? If you prefer to catch night flights, take tips from here on how to look head-to-toe cool. That is only if you're still game to burrito yourself because jackets and boots from winter fashion haven't vacated the hearts of many fashionistas. Just like Malaika Arora.

Back in Mumbai after weeks of attending events and strolling around in the beautiful streets of The United States of America in fabulous fits, we saw the deft dancer rolling herself up in puffy jackets, pantsuits, and more. Adding another to her history of getting fashion right, she arrived at the airport last night wrapped up in an oversized hacker project jumbo GG jacket in shades of ebony, beige and black had Gucci's signature monogram print and Balenciaga printed in white all over it. This hooded number was paired up with a turtleneck jumper and latex black pants. A fit so chilly, chic, and luxe, the 48-year-old chose to round out her look with glossy boots.

It's true nobody aces an off-duty look as perfect as the Fashion Khatam Mujhpe dancer. The dashing girl's look was completely at ease as she tied her hair up into a ponytail, and stayed fuss-free with just her eyebrows well-drawn.

