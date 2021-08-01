Malaika Arora in a white co ord set gave us a tip on what should be our next travel outfit; Yay or Nay?

White outfits are more like an essential that makes into a capsule wardrobe effortlessly. Although the light shade might scare you at times as they’re prone to get blotched facilely, not all shades can win over your heart like white can do immaculately. It’ll have your back when you’re off to work, airport, or party and promise to add the amount of edge you’re looking for. Don’t believe us? Here’s proof that the white co-ord set resides in B-town’s style star, ’s travel luggage as well.

She was spotted recently flying to another city in a Mandira Work orange blazer that was layered over a white typography crop top and paired with jeans that is a big no for the faint-hearted. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star returned to Mumbai with the same chicness as she was seen in a white combo. Malaika donned her two-piece set that featured a crop top with straps attached to it and elastic ruffled neckline and hemline. She styled it with matching high-waisted pants with elastic and flare that made for an easy-breezy case.

We could guess that Malaika grew a penchant for her blazer the first time she wore it and brought it back as she held it in her hand. To spruce it up with the right vibrancy, she chose to wrap her look with neon orange pointed-toe pumps and proved this hue to be a great add-on to the monsoon wardrobe. She let her overall outfit shine super bright and went low-key on her accessory game with a single neckpiece with an evil eye pendant, finger ring, and a metallic gold watch. Earrings didn’t make an entry to this classy look. With well-drawn eyebrows, tightlined eyes, and knotted bun as her hairdo, she looked put together.

