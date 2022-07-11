Malaika Arora in a white romper made a glam statement with layered pearl necklace; Yay or Nay?

Monsoon lovers will say jackets are in and a summer fan will say rompers won't move an inch. Looks like we can't be unsure anymore until we find something as equally fabulous as this romper as seen on Malaika Arora. Just when we were very well on our way to forgetting how to bare our belly with the midriff-flossing trend or flaunt those cut-outs for an intentional show of abs, we got a chic look to note. Sunshine knows to find its way to her or vice-versa, it's truly a hot season for us with this look sitting tight in our mood board.

Have a dine-out plan set? Whether you're the first or last one to walk into the room, you'll be the statement-maker. Keep your look monotoned with this romper. The mother-of-one picked out a single-piece ensemble that entailed a plunging neckline, short balloon sleeves, and a broad fabric belt that cinched her waist and side pockets. Her accessory game was smartly put and strong with ivory chunky gorgeously layered Lumi pearl necklace from Prerto, bracelets, a mini handbag with snakeskin print, and gold ankle-strapped stilettos.

The see-through ensemble can also be styled with a brighter shade but refrain from adding too many hues into your look as it can go OTT. Neon pink stilettos and the like can be chosen but try to match them with your clutch. If you want to stick to Mala's style, round off your night's glam with hair tied into a low bun and makeup with a heavy dose of highlighter, matte lipstick, and black eyeliner.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

