Malaika Arora in Yas Couture's fringe dress shows how to be a sizzling party goer: Yay or Nay?

We're already calling it a great February not because V-Day is on the horizon but it’s also because you're not unfamiliar with the concept of how-to-party-right. It feels as though one can never have enough parties because there's no limit to the external stress that comes our way. If you're looking for a striking mixture of elegance and oomph, this inspiration can save your brain from getting jammed with the multiple options out there. To help you steer clear of that hassle, we took charge, and here's what we found best.

Just one word: Fabulous. Malaika Arora is just leaving bits of fire wherever she goes and lately her gorgeous avatars have given the temps a fitting competition. It's never going to be impossible to not be a head-turner once you've taken Mala's style files into account. That being said, can we make your upcoming party's uniform a dress? Be a faint-hearted soul, but this inspiration will make you a party animal. Make the only thing you break up this month be a dress that doesn't do the glam cut for you.

The 48-year-old was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in a knee-length dress from Yas Couture House of Fashion. Designed by Elie Madi, this ensemble brought an element of winter fashion with full sleeves. It was a stellar creation that came with a slit placed at the hem behind and a close-neck but all that had us lost in awe was the beaded and crystal fringes placed over a sheer body-hugging silhouette.

To further have our hearts concealed to this look, the stylist rounded off Mala's look with glitter and holographic pointed-toe pumps and rings. Her hair was beautifully textured and left gloriously in waves. The Hud Hud Dabangg dancer had her lips looking too hot to handle with red that truly ruled her makeup. She had her eyelids tell us a mesmerising glittery story.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments section.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wore same outfits and slayed like pros



