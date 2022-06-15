Malaika Arora in a Yousef Al Jasmi gown shows how to have a sparkle-filled party night; Yay or Nay?

Dresses are killing it this season. Especially ones soaked in magical glamour, make a guess and tell us you were right about sequins. Picking out your own party ensemble is all well and good until you notice there could be a detail you've missed out on. Leave no gaps anymore, you're sartorially insured with our notes on how to shine and slay. Malaika Arora's stylebook is as flawless as it comes and her latest add-on is what sparkly dreams are made of.

If your fashion soul is open to experimenting, Mala's style isn't elusive to replicate from her street style to party getup and vacation diaries, she always has a blast with fashion. Get set, and go own the party floor! Ever-plagued with intense bling and glam, the mother-of-one was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in a Yousef Al Jasmi gown. This semi-bodycon ensemble featured a high-neck, sleeveless detail on one side while the other had drop shoulders with a flared cape sleeve attached to it.

The most fabulous aspect is the pattern in which the silver sequins are spread and the thigh-high slit makes it all the more stunning. Where there is an attire so lovely, stilettos that match the mood have a business in the said scene. Her ankle-strappy stilettos with peep-toe and silver bows were up to a statement-making task. The 48-year-old's lustrous look was accessorised with rings and Renu Oberoi's diamond-shaped studded earrings. To top it all off, her hair was styled into soft waves and her makeup included eyelids coloured in champagne gold eyeshadow, falsies, and a pout in all of its glossy perfection.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Namrata Deepak on her styling journey with Shraddha Kapoor, sustainable fashion moments and more