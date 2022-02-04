Malaika Arora in Yousef Al Jasmi's slit gown proves a fab party getup starts with a colour show: Yay or Nay?

Party and dress up like there's no tomorrow is sort of being our current mantra right? Some of us have reached the peak of not wanting to do a subtle dress-up game anymore, we're looking for ensembles that speak everything about being able to make a sensuous statement. Dresses are that old glam friend that'll be there for you every time you call for a pick-me-up. If a fun experiment is due, the reference that we have for you today will prove that a dress automatically makes your day look the best.

You may have long turned to black dresses feeling like it's the only best thing the fashion universe has ever discovered, but fortunately, we reside in a space where creativity knows no limit, and here's how to introduce rainbow hues in just one shot. Bodycon dresses have trickled into our lives proving that looking fabulous needn't be a far cry exercise. The 48-year-old gorgeous fashion star was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in the Kuwait-based designer, Yousef Al Jasmi's body-hugging gown that had multiple colours and shimmery details lighting it up spectacularly. If you feel like you haven't lived your dressing-up life to the fullest this winter, you still have the chance to freshen up your party wardrobe and this full-sleeved ensemble with a curvy thigh-high slit can help you ooze a bombshell vibe.

Celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and more have worn similar dresses in the past from the same designer, and trust us his creations have always seemed dreamy. It's no brainer that an outfit so exceptional needs no accessories to accentuate it and to round it all out, Mala's middle-parted wavy hairdo, groomed eyebrows, and falsies were trusted upon.

