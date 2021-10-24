Malaika Arora's birthday fit proves she's a Balenciaga beauty in a striped shirt; Yay or Nay?

As you grow older, aim to keep the glam babe in you alive. Feel young, look a lot younger. That's a lesson we've picked up the fashionable starlet, Malaika Arora. With an unapologetic love for dressing up, she officially got us in the mood for shirt weather, no room for sweaters, sorry. The birthday girl was up to some style of mischief. Check it out!

What exactly are we referring to? She gave us a tip in understanding the practicality of a shirt, as well. If you’re someone who has never pulled out a shirt from your father’s or bae’s wardrobe or yours to simply wear it as a dress, you’re missing out on something cool and comfortable. Of course, shirt dresses do exist but doesn’t shirts that can be worn with trousers as well make your life a lot simpler and wiser?

The gorgeous girl who turned 48 yesterday was photographed with her girl pals, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and beau, Arjun Kapoor last night dressed in a high-low Balenciaga purple shirt that featured white pinstripes. This full-sleeved number had the fabulous details of tie-neck that can be turned into a cutesy bow, a curved hemline, and a single chest pocket. It also entailed the brand’s logo printed in caps right below the collar at the back. She wore this mini number with a white outfit that stole barely any attention.

Take a look at her white boots. Rings a bell? She had once worn these calf-length heeled boots with a white printed shirt dress for sister Amrita Arora’s birthday party. Having returned in full style as seen in the above picture, Mala sealed off her alluringly hot outfit with a floral printed tote bag, a black mask, and left her dyed tresses open.

