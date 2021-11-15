Malaika Arora's black maxi backless dress is the IDEAL pick for a girl's night out; Yay or Nay?

One diva who has always known how to make heads turn is Malaika Arora. The actress undoubtedly has one of the most enviable figures in the industry. The 48-year-old fitness expert and guru also picks out outfits that flatter her perfectly sculpted figure, giving us both fitness and outfit goals.

Malaika stepped out for a salon appointment last evening. The diva picked out a simple black maxi dress to keep her look casual. But it was anything but casual! The floor-length number came with dual spaghetti straps and was free-flowing. The breezy maxi dress also came with a backless pattern, showing off her toned and lean back. Beneath this, Malla sported a black racerback bra that merged well with her black dress. She paired this with her current favourite Gucci handbag and pink slippers.

The rest of her look was simple with her hair thrown up into a messy top knot, a black face mask beneath which she sported no makeup and deep, red manicured nails.

The diva has been sporting come striking looks off late. Her red bodycon maxi dress made quite the impression and we thought it would be perfect for a date night out with bae. We love Malaika's breezy dress from yesterday that's perfect for a casual brunch with friends or even a comfortable outfit for heading out to the beach. What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

