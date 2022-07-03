Malaika Arora's black strappy cowl neckline dress looks its fabulous best with a gold chain belt; Yay or Nay?

A black dress looks best at all times but little did we know it can make a world of a good difference when you accessorise it with something unexpected. Malaika Arora reminded us of the update we need and we can't keep calm with the glam we've been introduced to. 2022 is the year of fashion mash-up as it should be and with this lesson know that you're in the right hands.

Oomph at its finest for a party! Mala is back from a pretty Paris vacation and wouldn't the world know it? It's obvious, that where there is the diva, there's glitz, glamour, and sartorial wins. She looked Sunday-ready in a satin black dress. Everybody loves a black dress but do we love it more? And not to be dramatic, we think it's cool to do the offbeat and nothing feels as compelling as infusing the summer heat into our monsoon style. The 48-year-old rocked a midi dress with noodle straps and a cowl neckline.

A look that comes with a twist, if Malaika's bombshell style isn't right, we don't know what is. She gave the dress with a thigh-high slit a spiffy spin with a gold chain two-tiered belt beautified with Chanel logo mini charms and a few other cutesy details such as hearts, flowers, and so on. The gold and black combo look ultra-on-fleek here as she paid attention to paint her accessories with these hues. Oversized tinted sunnies and slides are proofs here. She kept her hair simple with a low bun and her lips were coloured in a bright shade.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

