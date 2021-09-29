Malaika Arora's casual dinner look had luxe energy with the white Bottega Veneta Jodie bag; Yay or Nay?

If fashion fascinates you above anything else, we hope you've pinned 's style on your charts. Whether you're ready to party or vacay for days, she'll show you how to kick off everything in the most stylish way possible. Spotted outside a restaurant last night, we're now officially set to toss out the boring stuff. Here's why.

Too much has been waxed poetic about how fun lounging at home with joggers and tees felt like in the pandemic-packed days. Now that we’ve conditioned and understood what it feels to look past that life, we see ourselves slowly up our style because there’s a lot of tea we need to catch up on with our friends and family, right? If dinner is something you’ve been meaning to do soon, the star showed us how to work a look casually right and yet make a case with an arm candy that’s too cute to be overlooked. Malaika picked out her favourite blue ripped jeans which we loved myriad times and she teamed it with a white crop top which made her toned midriff own the spotlight status.

Malaika chose to chic it up with a black and white leather jacket that featured a ribbed knit collar, cuffs and hemline. Since she chose to mask up, we didn’t get a closer picture of her makeup but the messy braided hairdo looks quite nice. She’s mastered how to round out each look with a great choice made in the accessory section and the white Bottega Veneta mini Jodie bag has received her love yet again and it costs approximately Rs. 2,69,317. To add to the sporty vibe, she also opted for white shoes with pink soles.

