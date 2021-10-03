Malaika Arora's cool girl style promises to set the floors ablaze; VOTE Yay or Nay?

You can't talk about an impeccable style without it being the voice of comfort and chic wrapped up together. These are two factors you should never think of moving over. We resonate with 's style for it embodies perfection and the diva works up a head-turning look every single time. Take a look at her latest outfit.

Seen all ready to leave to the airport, the Rangilo Maro Dholna starlet is off to Goa for an event. She made yet another power move with airport-appropriate and beyond outfits that speak of excellence from jet-setting to partying all night. Intrigued? You will definitely be. Mala was seen in a white tank top that bore printed horizontal stripes in rainbow hues. She tucked it inside high-waisted bell-bottom pants that bore white stitch detailing that ran on her pockets and at the sides. It not only accentuated her curves but also turned up the heat with how dashing it look on the diva.

Malaika kept an ivory-hued blazer rested on her hand which she donned before she could reach the airport. It came with black contrast details. You can skip this if you’d like to go for a more relaxed and less sophisticated look. Her middle-parted pulled-back ponytail also became the highlight of her travel look. Mala chose the most subtle glam route by grooming her eyebrows, glossed up lips, and left her face bare.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

