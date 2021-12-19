Malaika Arora's dresses show us how to party like it's hot: Yay or Nay?

The season's mood board loves OTT glamour. We're all looking for something zany, trendy, and sexy. Not a far cry, we all know that's why dresses were made. Existing for ages and yet shining all-out to this day is something that dresses so time and again. As we countdown to Christmas and New Year's which is just a week and two away, let's show you how to dip yourselves in ensembles that are party high. Spoiler alert: You may find an ideal date night dress.

Malaika Arora seems to be ruling 2021 with looks after looks. We see bold energy that makes us want to replicate for the love of glam days ahead. Scroll to get three lessons because "I have enough dresses", said no one ever.

Red is currently making headlines because let's just spit out the obvious. It's the December colour. This tiered maxi number from Maison d'AngelAnn features a deep neckline and straps decked with studs that are all about shine. If you love dancing, let your outfit show it as well. As you move, here's something you'd count on to make waves, that's the beauty of fringes for you. Flirty and fun when on the go as well! Maneka Harisinghani styled this fit with ankle-strap stilettos. Pump up the oomph with rings, dewy makeup, and untied hair that's set to perfection.

If you’re such a party goer, we mean to every party. Literally from cocktail nights, reception, to anything under the night sky, here’s something that’s as extra as you. Pick this one-shoulder nude dress from Maison Met that entails a thigh-high slit right at the center. The PVC fabric brings about a glowing effect. When sealed off with stilettos, statement earrings, and a ring, it forms an edgy look. Tie your hair up into a ponytail, swipe on a lip gloss, draw a dark eyeliner and you’re ready to go.

We’d all use a date night to beat some stress and indulge in some fruitful moments. Wear a satin slip dress just like Malaika to look fabulous. House of CB’s midi-length balcony dress entails a full-boned corset that fused inside the outfit. The balconette shape gives a refined look and it also consists of a drape-like feature at the front. The slit is sure the winning element here. Tanya Ghavri styled this for the 48-year-old with gold pointed-toe pumps and a bracelet.

Which dress do you wish to wear this season? Let us know in the comments below.

