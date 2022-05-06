Malaika Arora's high on oomph dinner look in a co-ordinated set has our vote; Yay or Nay?

From dinner to play and everything in between, we found something that has a thumbs up from us. Crop tops are endlessly floating on a high given the heat that even summer fails to comprehend what it's truly up to. It has a cute history and given its versatility, it's as useful as ever. Throw it on as a cool layer over a shirt, pair it up with your skirt or sneak it in all pretty as a blouse with your favourite saree, consider it as an all-rounder and we thank the fashion gods for having us introduced to crop tops.

Here's a coordinated set that will meet any needs you may propose. Malaika Arora brought it to the front last night and we can't wait to hit a party with this combo on. Karisma Kapoor hosted a party last night which had celebrities, producers, designers, and many others checked in. The chicness dished out was intense given the stand-out names and to call these interesting is the ideal term.

Trust Mala to vamp up any look as she did in a neutral-toned faux leather set that featured a sleeveless crop top with a square neckline made just so sexy to sit comfortably and fabulously with the high-waisted joggers. Her pants featured elastic waistbands and hems that added a perfect sporty flair. The mother-of-one rocked her ensemble with matching pointed-toe pumps and a black rectangle bag with a chain-like strap. The Fashion Khatam Mujhpe dancer wrapped up her look with a bright red wine-hued pout combined with dewy makeup and Malaika's hair was kept untied.

