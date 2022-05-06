Malaika Arora's high on oomph dinner look in a co-ordinated set has our vote; Yay or Nay?
If slay is the only word you love, you're at the right place. Go get yourself to nail your next party look.
From dinner to play and everything in between, we found something that has a thumbs up from us. Crop tops are endlessly floating on a high given the heat that even summer fails to comprehend what it's truly up to. It has a cute history and given its versatility, it's as useful as ever. Throw it on as a cool layer over a shirt, pair it up with your skirt or sneak it in all pretty as a blouse with your favourite saree, consider it as an all-rounder and we thank the fashion gods for having us introduced to crop tops.
Here's a coordinated set that will meet any needs you may propose. Malaika Arora brought it to the front last night and we can't wait to hit a party with this combo on. Karisma Kapoor hosted a party last night which had celebrities, producers, designers, and many others checked in. The chicness dished out was intense given the stand-out names and to call these interesting is the ideal term.
Trust Mala to vamp up any look as she did in a neutral-toned faux leather set that featured a sleeveless crop top with a square neckline made just so sexy to sit comfortably and fabulously with the high-waisted joggers. Her pants featured elastic waistbands and hems that added a perfect sporty flair. The mother-of-one rocked her ensemble with matching pointed-toe pumps and a black rectangle bag with a chain-like strap. The Fashion Khatam Mujhpe dancer wrapped up her look with a bright red wine-hued pout combined with dewy makeup and Malaika's hair was kept untied.