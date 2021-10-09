Malaika Arora's latest look is all about glitz and glamour in Georges Chakra's cape sleeve gown: Yay or Nay?

Bollywood stars do love dressing up in gowns. Whether it be for an event or party, gowns bring out the best of the glam. Bold, stylish as well as gorgeous at the same time. And if you do want to go OTT, gowns are the best option. Especially if you believe in its bewitching power and dazzling touch. And thus to brighten up your weekend, Malaika Arora made quite a statement in her gleaming gown.

Malaika has already made quite a statement in sarees and other ethnic attires. But her best self is expressed in western wear. Malaika's stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, took to her Instagram to share snippets of the Chaiya Chaiya star's recent photoshoot. Lately, Malaika has been experimenting and sporting couture gowns ranging from feathery ones to glittery ensembles. This was no different. Malaika wore an elegant white gown from Lebanese designer, Georges Chakra. The one-shoulder form-fitting gown was picked from the designer's Fall 2019 Couture collection. It featured a cape sleeve and gold embellishments across the bust, waistline and even on the cape. The garb was quite complementing to her slender frame.

For accessories, she only chose a pair of green drop earrings and a statement from The House of Rose. Glowing skin, dewy makeup, filled-in brows, nude lips completed her glam avatar. With her hair tied up in a messy bun, she looked nothing short of fascinating. Her charming aura is sort of captivating in this sartorial pick. We are totally blown away by this choice.

What do you think of the diva’s fashionable look? Tell us in the comments.

