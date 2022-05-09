Malaika Arora's natty summer spin with a co-ord set, Saint Laurent bag & Chloé slides is goals; Yay or Nay?

It's no new tradition to have colours in your life. Summer loves its elevated edition and that's exactly how we fashion crazies would love to kickstart our day. Long story in a nutshell: Your shirts no longer need to look basic. It's been a sweet journey so far with us keeping our style a lot more playful and quirky with prints you'd agree to if you've kept a check on trends. We just spotted a gem-of-a-kind co-ordinated set and can wait to drown in some chicness.

Let your glam go all-out with this two-piece combo as rocked by Malaika Arora. Oh hey there, new favourite! Hopefully, you're ready to give your jeans a much-needed break and get along with something comfier. The 48-year-old was spotted yesterday in the city dressed in an abstract printed shirt multi-coloured shirt with full sleeves. She tucked it in one side and left the other peek-out uber-cool on her high-waisted mini skirt. The fit is such that it could go on a rotation this season and shorter hems are the buzz right now, so why not?

The power of a perfect look is the one that has it all. The keyword is accessories here. The Anarkali Disco Chali dancer styled her OOTD with Saint Laurent's black leather bag with a chain-link shoulder strap. She carried a summer essential also referred to as a blue printed baseball cap and sealed it all modish with Chloé's woody logo slides with crossover straps. Mala left her straight tresses down, wore pink lipstick, and don't miss her neon green painted nails.



Is this look a YAY or NAY?

