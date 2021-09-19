Malaika Arora's not so casual take on her OOTD is all things goals; Yay or Nay?

A new day, a new flex-worthy look by . Have you been invited for brunch? This outfit inspiration can put the chic in your style and make your day spectacular. If you live in this top and pants beyond that, you’re only going to make more eyes stare at how classy you look. She's a regular at serving up the best looks, check this out!

Mala is no new entrant to the fashion fanatic list. But the one to lead the way with trendy ensembles that are ideal for wedding guests, party lovers, full-time gym-goers, and travellers but our favourite was her date night outfit she donned last night when out with . That Zara white shirt and denim shorts had us quick to snag a few style tips. Here’s something good we did right after we stumbled upon this look. Thanking the fashion gods and the starlet, we made some dinner plans this week. All dolled up in a plunging neckline white wrap-style shirt that came with dual pockets and criss-cross detail which was held put with a tie-up feature at the back. She wore it over a bralette and teamed it with blue denim high-waisted ripped pants which bore a frayed hemline. All ready to head out looking like a fashionista, she accessorised her day’s outfit with fingering, a watch, and a gold-hued neck chain which had coins tagged to it. Adding some sunshine to her overall look was the mustard yellow clutch bag.

Malaika’s red heels and a black mask added the final aesthetic to her look making it all the more worth re-creating.

