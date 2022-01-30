Malaika Arora's printed colourful romper is the spiffy getup we all need to emulate: Yay or Nay?

Feels like spring is slowly stepping in? Let it show in the way you dress up. If your layers of coats have tiered you up with their weight, it's best to swear by a breezy sartorial switch. Cut down the hemline and pull off something that'll make you look fly and comfy. Rompers to the rescue, we say if we have to get straight to planting the seed in your mind. Also referred to as jumpsuits' siblings. Can we do the needful of getting you on board with a cool style parade?

Here goes the humble and the new bestie that won't do you dirty rather keep you chic-ed up. We're having this fashion conversation with Malaika Arora's latest outfit inspiration. We've long been fans of this diva's natty game and she made Sunday look hotter. Treat to behold! Even without us having to convince you, her dashing romper will leave your heart awestruck. She wore a romper as her day's uniform that featured a band collar, multiple buttons placed in a vertical manner, and an in-built belt that cinched her waist.

The mini number came with geometric prints that had pointed edges, all coloured in deep green, white, black, and orange. Mala's outfit that's ideal for shopping and coffee dates also bore three-quartered sleeves and its hem was folded and stitched. She complemented her OOTD with ivory sports shoes and the 48-year-old chose to double mask up. Her middle-parted hair was tied into a low bun and the Hello Hello actress had her eyebrows groomed and filled in with kohl.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

