Malaika Arora's red bodycon dress is the PERFECT outfit for a romantic date night with bae: Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora has proved that age is no bar when it comes to keeping fit and looking one's best. The diva who swears by yoga and eating healthy has no qualms in showing off her enviable frame. From bikinis to desi outfits and figure-hugging numbers, Malla has never let us down with her outfits.

Giving us yet another swoon-worthy look, Malaika picked out a bodycon red dress that makes for the perfect date night outfit with bae. Malla looked ravishing in a scarlet red bodycon maxi dress that showed off her hourglass figure. The outfit that bore a square neckline hugged her figure and ended just above her ankles. She kept all the attention on her striking red outfit by keeping her accessories to a minimum. A pair of neutral-tone pumps, a classic wristwatch and a gold bracelet completed her look.

The 48-year-old's makeup is also worth a mention. A flawless base topped with tinted pink cheeks, glossy pink lips, filled-in brows, and defined eyes made for a glam look that complemented her outfit well. Her long locks were styled into glamorous glossy waves and glossy red nails rounded off her look well.

We love Malaika's latest look and think it makes for the perfect date night pick for a romantic evening with bae. What are your thoughts on her look? Where would you wear it? Comment below and let us know.

