Maliaka Arora glams up in a grey wonder by Toni Maticevski; Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora looks like an absolute diva as she pulls off a grey wonder by Toni Maticevski. Check it out

Fashion has become quite an integral part in the lives of Bollywood celebrities and there's absolutely no denying that. The actresses are always making sure to look their best even if they are just stepping out for lunch or boarding a plane. Not just that, they also have an entourage of stylists and makeup artists following them around so they always look their absolute best. is the recent addition to this list of celebrities and boy is she creating headlines with her looks! From red carpet events to lunch dates and industry parties, she is always impeccably dressed no matter what. Her style has been new, sultry and quirky which is definitely adding a freshness to Bollywood.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the diva pulled off a gorgeous grey number by Toni Maticevski. Her gown bore a halter neck with ruffles and fall sleeves that defined and added texture to the look. Her dress was then cinched at the waist to show off her gorgeous curves. The grey wonder later transcended into a flowy silhouette with ruffled hem and a high-low silhouette that showed enough of her long toned legs. A high top knot made sure all the attention was on the grey wonder.

Bold smokey eyes, flawless base and a neutral-toned lip made for a stunning glam. Lastly, a pair of black strappy heels completed her look.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like the look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More