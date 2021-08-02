Man Crush Monday : 5 Times Justin Bieber said ‘I heart printed top wear’ and here are the ways to do it right

Not all that look great are made in monochrome. We all have that humble t-shirt we look up to and carry it everywhere possible from running an errand to going on a vacation. Super quick to comfort us but what’s equally flattering is that adding a few prints to our closet is a great thing to do when you want to stay in the fashion game say without breaking your bank. Easy to style, ultra-fun to nail every look. Florals, emoticons, or comics have all been made into the clothing sphere, and trust us when we say they’re gender-neutral. They follow no stereotypes and so is your turn to forget that norms exist. The Canadian singer, Justin Bieber who made us fall in love with the Baby song in 2010 has given his vote to prints through tees and shirts.

Are you ‘red-y’ to witness the floral bliss? Dressed in a red collared shirt with white roses printed, he styled it with matching pants, sunglasses, and gold stacked neck chains. How many hearts for his blonde and platinum blend hair dye easily elevates his OOTD?

Justin sure knows to perfect every street style look, and so he did when in Manhattan. He wore a white crew-neck graphic tee with a rabbit and a diamond printed on it. He clubbed it with navy blue Adidas shorts.

If there’s one OOTN that we’re probably not let go of because of how relaxed it looks, it has to be this beige tee with multi-coloured happy face graphic screaming out cool and Colorblind written in bold typography. With green and yellow baseball cap, sky blue shorts, red vans shoes, and ankle-length socks, he wrapped the look.

Summer be gone, but the uber-cool inspo is here. The Peaches star, brought the Hawaiin vibe with a floral printed collar and a buttoned-down shirt. He styled it up with ripped jeans shorts and blue slides.

Don’t we all own that one wear-anywhere and everywhere a floral shirt? Here’s an example of the watercolour painting that reminds me of the Japanese Cherry blossom tree with the blue sky as the backdrop. The Sorry singer was spotted in a shirt that was layered over a white tee and complemented with Corduroy pants and white shoes. His baseball triple-toned cap seemed to go along with the red hue on his shirt.

Which topwear did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

