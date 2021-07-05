Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Nick Jonas sported jackets as the best bet for acing street style

Is Monday getting to you? While away the time by reading what we’re obsessing over at the moment. You’ll love it too!

Ever walked into the men’s section and felt like picking up a few clothes? There’s no need to say a no when you know the fit is so good that it tempts you to stock up your wardrobe with all that’s available right in front of your eyes. With the spike in going gaga over the breathable comfort it comes with, it’d be worth it to turn to a celeb who can do it like the coolest ever every.single.time. A look at Nick Jonas’s street style archive will show you his undeniable love for jackets.

This genius of a dapper-cool singer and songwriter can make you swoon just with a smile and his style comes as a bonus. Can’t wait to borrow a few incredible tips to perfect your street style game with jackets? Read on!

A combo of suede and leather! Need an idea that you can work under a minute for a night out? Grab a jacket that features zipped side pockets and club it with a black tee, ripped jeans, and black shoes.

On a rainy day, Nick made sure to ward off the mellow for the paps as he donned a yellow leather jacket that featured shirt style collar and rib-knit cuffs that were topped off over a basic white tee and brown pants. The shoes made a statement no doubt as they aptly blended with the hue of the jacket.

Yes, this is how handsome he looked in the streets of Paris. Not fair, we didn’t get to witness this sight IRL. He wore an off-white suede trucker that layered over a black and white striped tee. He paired it up with black jeans, wayfarer-style sunnies, and white sneakers.

Be still my heart! Just the right amount of vibrancy I needed in the monsoon. Pink pants that are perfectly matching the hood of his jacket. WOW, this is some major detailing. The Chains singer threw an orange jacket over a cream sweater and teamed it up with hot pink trousers, a face mask, leather bag, and sneakers.

Layer on layer is a big-time trend in times of chill. The burnin’ up star opted for a melange fabric hoodie and added an extra layer with a grey jacket that bore little embroidery. With a blue leather bag, trousers and shoes, he wrapped his night-out look.

