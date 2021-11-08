Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Rajkummar Rao proved pink is the formula one needs to cure closet boredom

Pink outfits can be a universal favourite. Whether you love the lightest shade of this hue or the brightest, it's got an element of charm woven at its core. And, what better than watching men show their deep fondness for all things pink? There's nothing sour about this cool colour. Can't trust us, yet? Rajkummar Rao has often proved one could love pink without restraints.

Here's how to serve up dapper looks on repeat like the Roohi actor. Brace yourself for the winter that won't come as kind but rather a little too bitter. Get the warmth on with a hoodie that features green typography. This Dhruv Kapoor pink number is from the designer’s Fall-Winter 21 collection. Anisha Jain styled it for the star with Onitsuka Tiger India’s black track pants and lace-up boots. To accessorise his look, she picked out sunnies and a watch.

Here’s a shirt for the win that can take you to the office and vacation for sure. The Hum Do Hamare Do actor teamed his pink shirt with blue pants. He kept it quite comfortable with buttons open partially and rolled up sleeves. Green shoes and black framed sunglasses brought some colours and didn’t look off-limits. How cool!

The jacket season is here and there’s nothing that stays as undefeated as these for it can keep you free from the cold for days. Rajkummar picked out a white T-shirt which she wore over Triune’s triple-coloured zipper jacket and partnered these with ripped blue jeans. White lace-up kicks upped his cool look.

Handsome blazer boy alert! To pull off a black number is a piece of cake, but when you get it right with pink, it’ll make you stand out and that’s the promise it offers. Isha Bhansali opted for a Jack and Jones floral printed tee which was topped off with a Zara blazer and rounded out with Gap’s blue distressed denim pants. His promotional look was complemented with blue DC shoes and Selected India’s baseball cap.

The only “casual-tee” you need to know of. For the promotions of Behen Hogi Teri, the 37-year-old chose a pink T-shirt and a blue shirt from Jack and Jones. He sealed his look with brown pants from United Colors of Benetton and Vans white sneakers that kept it simply stylish.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

