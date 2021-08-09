Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Rajkummar Rao proved white pants were made to create a polished look

For most people, blue denim or black plays as the ultimate backbone of their everyday style, and then there are a few who prefer to make not-so-regular choices, that’s actor Rajkummar Rao who often appreciates the power of white trousers. While his extraordinaire acting prowess and his affable self needs no introduction, his sartorial choices are impeccable too.

The Roohi actor sure loves a blazer that can take him to the red carpet but his casuals or kurta sets are impressively dapper. The world of pants has a lot to offer sure, be a Rajkummar who welcomes white without a worry even when desi style in his picture. As you read, you’ll see yourself wanting to add more white bottoms to your closet sooner than you’ll know. Bringing the right amount of sunshine to our screens, he chose to wear Antar Agni’s citrine crossover panel shirt that featured a band collar and he chose to wrap the look with white Khaadi cropped trousers and brown suede mojaris from Shutiq. Now you know what to wear next when you head out to a family gathering.

All that’s suave for us is Rajkummar in an HP Su Misura’s safari brown suit which he layered over a blue printed collared shirt. Just when your shirt needs that elevated look, you can cop this look for a semi-formal event. He clubbed it with white pants, Shutiq’s brown shoes, and circular-shaped sunnies.

Looking for a beach getaway? May floral be on your mind and your body. Stylist Isha Bhansali opted for a Selected /Homme printed collared shirt which she teamed with an H&M linen suit, white denim, and black leather crisscross strappy sandals. Without a bucket hat and aviators, your vacay is guaranteed to be incomplete.

If keeping it cool in white is your thing, follow the fashion footsteps of the Chhalaang star who knows how to do it best. He picked out Akaara’s grey zipper jacket which he threw over a purple tee and partnered with distressed and ripped white jeans. Take your baseball cap and white sneakers to finish the look.

Go monochrome, don’t go home. To an event that you’re invited to, maybe? Celebrity Stylist, Anisha Jain put together the Antar-Agni three-piece look together. An untucked shirt was complemented with a cotton silk white grease jacket and trousers. To add a sporty touch, white shoes were given a thumbs up.

