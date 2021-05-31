Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Rohit Saraf showed us how to ace WFH fashion with ease

Don’t mind us adding a little spark of joy on a Monday. All thanks to actor Rohit Saraf’s Insta feed for making it possible.

Waking up and working the day after the weekend sounds difficult, doesn’t it? Starting your Monday with a happy note and a compelling fashion statement should always sound like a plan. This will ease things and keep all mundane-ness away. Let’s turn to an actor who is the heartthrob of many for his top-notch acting prowess, effortlessly charming smiles, and a daily source of fashion guide. Let’s make WFH styling a little cosy, comfortable, fun, and a hell lotta suave by taking tips from the ‘Mismatched’ actor who does it all as a genius.

Borrow these notes to get you ready on all days. Is it a simple task, you wonder? You might have these outfits in your closet already. Just pick them up and style them right.

All things black! Can it get any more dapper? Grab a crew neck t-shirt, denim pants, and ankle-length combat boots to create an impactful frame.

On chilly mornings wear a French rose-pink crew neck pullover and a pair of denim like The Sky Is Pink actor.

Here’s how to keep it uber-cool on all humdrum days. Fashion stylist Ruhani Singh picked a white t-shirt and layered it with a graphic tee featuring vintage photographs in black and white. Note: the black sneakers are optional.

Separates with a play of colours? The Ludo star does it with casualness in this bhaane taupe brown separates and a light pink t-shirt. The button details are so perfectly placed and do not look overboard.

A layering so good seems like a cop-worthy deal. Throw a striped shirt with button details over a basic white tee and put it together with beige pants. Tip: You can button up the layered shirt or tuck in the inside basic white t-shirt if you do not wish to keep it informal.

How many hearts for this charming superhero? Drop them in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times the little black dress proved to fit the bill of a ‘Perma trend’

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×