Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Sidharth Malhotra proved casual outfits are straight debonair

There’s nothing that can come close to your favourite jeans and t-shirt and you’ll more than just agree to this. It is the peerless persona that has us want to hold on to these for more than just a day. If these remind you often about comfort-first, you probably shouldn’t stop adding more casuals to your closet. Finding the best fit is quite the trick but when you do it feels like a blessing sent from above. If you’re somebody who believes in the power of keeping your everyday style cool and fun, we’ve got something that’ll help you to punctuate things up. How to win your casual style with everything perfect, you ask? We believe actor is always the best in the game who can leave you craving for more tips.

The Marjaavaan actor loves a colour clash and here’s what we so needed on a not-so-bright day. He layered up his white tee and jeans with a Versace multi-coloured printed zipper jacket. His blue sneakers added the perfect amount of dapperness.

Is there anything that can beat out an all-white ensemble? Sidharth told us and simply elevated it with a denim patchwork and typographic jacket that had many colours to count. He chose to leave his tee untucked and sealed it with silver studded shoes.

A jacket that merges so right with your t-shirt is always a steal! The Ek Villain actor chose a duo that seemed fitting for an OOTN look. He clubbed the maroon collared jacket with white kicks and grey pants that had elastic cuffs similar to that of joggers.

Sweatshirts and tracks. Is there a better pair you think of? They so having a moment this monsoon. Sidharth picked out a Balmain mustard yellow full-sleeved number that bore blue embroidery and teamed it with black track pants that had white stripes at the sides. With his black mask on and sunglasses, he was at the airport ready to jet-set!

Corduroy in 2021? Can we ever shed light on this without bringing casuals into the mix? The Hasee Toh Phasee star chose to pair ribbed jeans with a grey tee and corduroy brown collared jacket that consisted of a silver zipper. He wrapped the look with a neck chain, sunnies, and lace-up shoes.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ranveer Singh made for a no fail look at the airport in a Gucci tracksuit costing Rs 2.7 lakh; YAY or NAY?