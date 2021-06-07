  1. Home
  2. fashion

Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Varun Dhawan blessed our feed in traditional wear

Keep the desi spirit alive with this fashion edit featuring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 07:17 pm
Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Varun Dhawan blessed our feed in traditional wear Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Varun Dhawan blessed our feed in traditional wear
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to blending traditional wear with a sense of debonair, Varun Dhawan is the celebrity to take fashion tips from. His style statements often echo comfort and versatility, giving us all enough reasons to look up to his fashion moments that are sure to create a frenzy. From rocking ethnic attire by the day to putting his best suit forward at movie promotions and nailing all street-style outfits with sheer confidence, he has our hearts stolen for all the right reasons.

 

 If you have a virtual wedding you’d promised to attend, we have a cool and fashionable set of posts that exude seamless sophistication.

 

Always the one to create an impact in vibrant-hued patterns, this look is no different. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania wore a yellow chevron pattern jacket over a cotton silk kurta and paired it with brown trousers and oxford shoes. 

 

Keep it minimal and monochrome in this black attire. Varun picked a Kunal Rawal number that features a cotton kurta and dhoti. Style tip: Let your feet slip into Kolhapuris and layer up with a textured and buttoned Nehru jacket. 

 

Royalty at its best. The Kalank star dressed up in an embroidered cream kurta and teamed it with thunder grey Patiala. To seal the look, he counted on black chukka shoes. 

 

Steal the limelight a little more than the groom. (what are weddings without elements of fun?). Here’s how to follow the majestic route, pick a pair of white sherwani set detailed with golden buttons and club it with cap toe Oxford shoes. 

 

Shine bright as the sun with your shades on! Desi or cool? Both works when you have this ethnic fit from Manish Malhotra. The Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actor opted for an embroidered lemon yellow cotton kurta and combined it with white narrow pants. Style tip: Wear your black bit loafers to wrap the look together. 

 

Which attire made it to your must-have list? Let us know in the comments below.

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times celebs showed us there is never a dull moment with silver ensembles

 

Credits :INSTAGRAM

You may like these
5 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to welcome monsoon in STYLE
Ananya Panday and off shoulder outfits are a match made in heaven: 6 Times she rocked it like its HOT
5 Times Disha Patani inspired us to never steer clear of white outfits
5 Times Janhvi Kapoor inspired us to slip into a comfort zone with her fashion moments
5 Times Khushi Kapoor showed us how to look drop dead gorgeous on all occasions
5 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made us fall in love with white ensembles
Anonymous 7 hours ago

why his movies flops since 2018 after judwa 2