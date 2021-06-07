Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Varun Dhawan blessed our feed in traditional wear

Keep the desi spirit alive with this fashion edit featuring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

When it comes to blending traditional wear with a sense of debonair, is the celebrity to take fashion tips from. His style statements often echo comfort and versatility, giving us all enough reasons to look up to his fashion moments that are sure to create a frenzy. From rocking ethnic attire by the day to putting his best suit forward at movie promotions and nailing all street-style outfits with sheer confidence, he has our hearts stolen for all the right reasons.

If you have a virtual wedding you’d promised to attend, we have a cool and fashionable set of posts that exude seamless sophistication.

Always the one to create an impact in vibrant-hued patterns, this look is no different. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania wore a yellow chevron pattern jacket over a cotton silk kurta and paired it with brown trousers and oxford shoes.

Keep it minimal and monochrome in this black attire. Varun picked a Kunal Rawal number that features a cotton kurta and dhoti. Style tip: Let your feet slip into Kolhapuris and layer up with a textured and buttoned Nehru jacket.

Royalty at its best. The Kalank star dressed up in an embroidered cream kurta and teamed it with thunder grey Patiala. To seal the look, he counted on black chukka shoes.

Steal the limelight a little more than the groom. (what are weddings without elements of fun?). Here’s how to follow the majestic route, pick a pair of white sherwani set detailed with golden buttons and club it with cap toe Oxford shoes.

Shine bright as the sun with your shades on! Desi or cool? Both works when you have this ethnic fit from Manish Malhotra. The Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actor opted for an embroidered lemon yellow cotton kurta and combined it with white narrow pants. Style tip: Wear your black bit loafers to wrap the look together.

