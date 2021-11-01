Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Arjun Kapoor showed us how to be perfectly ready for festive season

We can smell the festive spirit and we can't help but go all out with prepping up to keep things lit this Diwali. Here we are with definitive ethnic wear options that can spoil your man or brother to the bone. Because, why should girls have all the fun with fashion? We didn't go far to look for inspiration because who needs to do the extra assignment when we've someone as dapper as Arjun Kapoor burning up our feeds.

The Bhoot Police actor owns many extravagant sherwani sets, kurtas, and jackets which is ideal to get the party started on a cheerful note. Here's how to make one’s day so full of fashionable moves like the 36-year-old star. Need we mention how classy teal can look? Kunal Rawal’s creation is a favourite of the Bollywood men and Arjun was no different. Dressed in separates that featured a thread work kurta with full sleeves, a waistcoat, and a sleeveless jacket gave us a lesson on bundling up in style and perfection this season. He rounded his desi look with simple churidar pants and black glossy Oxford shoes.

The season for coats and all things extra is officially here. Here’s how to say vibe check and be the life of a party. The Panipat actor was styled by Abhilasha Devnani in a blue knee-length kurta which was topped off with a textured trench coat from Kunal Anil Tanna. His brown shoes from Etro took his stylish look up a notch.

Have you ever come across a time when a black outfit left you with disappointment? Here’s how to be unconventional and rock a look as fine as this one. Arjun chose to dress up in a Sarab Khanijou asymmetrical kurta with a draped neckline and complemented his look with striped trousers from Dhruv Vaish and Dior lace-up glossy shoes. We love how charming those sunnies look on him.

Here’s another time when the Half Girlfriend actor cemented his love for ace designer Kunal Rawal’s design. He made a splash in red with this printed short kurta and a jacket with slightly oversized lapels. As it sat fit, he clubbed it with black trousers and formal black shoes.

One glance at this look and we’re singing, “Mann mast magan, be still”. Clad all suave in a silk kurta from Manish Malhotra, Arjun left it to the salli embroidered sherwani and trousers to accentuate his look. The actor proved a black hat and formal shoes never go out of style.

Monochrome is no doubt a safe choice to make. But, show-stealing aesthetics can turn up the look of a party outfit. Here’s how to add some glow and edge. Choose a full-sleeved black shirt or short kurta and put it together with black trousers. A patchwork jacket makes for an ultra-promising natty look with shoes complementing well.

Which look are you reday to re-create this Diwali? Let us know in the comments below.

